Listen to the encouraging voicemail the late Taylor Hawkins once left for Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has shared a private voicemail sent to her by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“What up, Miley? It’s Taylor. Heard you’re moving,” Hawkins can be heard saying in the clip. “I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard. You could kill that one.”

On Tuesday, Cyrus joined the Foo Fighters, Def Leppard, Alanis Morissette, Dave Chappelle, and other performers for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. During the concert, Cyrus followed through with Hawkins’s proposition that she play the song alongside Def Leppard.

“A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol….” Cyrus wrote in a Tweet which featured the voicemail on Wednesday. “My neighbor. Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.”

“Last night was the most special way to remember the MOST special person! @foofighters forever,” she added in another tweet, which showed her performing “Photograph” while on stage at the tribute.

Earlier this year in March, while on a South America tour with the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was found dead in a Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room. He was 50 years old.

Soon after, the Attorney General of Colombia announced that a preliminary toxicology test discovered 10 different substances in Hawkins’ system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and tricyclic antidepressants.

The Foo Fighters first announced their decision to hold two separate tribute concerts to Hawkins in June of this year.

At the time, the rock band revealed their intentions to hold two “all-star” tribute concerts. One take place earlier this month at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3, and the recent concert in Los Angeles which featured Cyrus.