Miley Cyrus' plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus said a plane she was aboard was forced to make an emergency landing after it was hit by lightning while flying to South America.

On Instagram Wednesday, Cyrus said the plane encountered some unexpected bad weather while flying to Asunción, the capital city of Paraguay. She and her crew were safe, she said.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

“We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU,” Cyrus added.

In her post, the "Plastic Hearts" singer shared a video that caught passengers gasping as lightning flashing outside a window of the plane. She also included a photo of some apparent damage to the aircraft.

Cyrus was headed into Asunción to headline the Asunciónico music festival on Wednesday.

Fellow musicians Doja Cat, the Foo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly were set to take the stage during opening day on Tuesday, but the first day of the festival was canceled due to bad weather.

On his Instagram Stories, Kelly shared a photo of himself looking shocked when he caught a glimpse of some lightning outside.

Machine Gun Kelly shares an Instagram Story of himself looking shocked when he sees lightning outside. machinegunkelly/ Instagram

"I'm just hiding in this little cubby because lightning keeps striking and I'm scared that it's going to come down and like zzz my s---," he said.

Kelly later threw an impromptu show outside his hotel, according to a video he posted on Twitter.

"and that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news," he wrote.