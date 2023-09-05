Miley Cyrus says didn't make a dime' off her 'Bangerz Tour'

Financially speaking, Miley Cyrus said her 2014 "Bangerz" tour wasn't a success — but she said it shaped her into the artist she is now.

"The 'Bangerz' tour was an investment in myself," she said in part 30 of her "Used to Be Young" series, released on Sept. 3.

The tour had elaborate set pieces, including a giant face with a tongue that Cyrus rode down as a slide, massive puppets and oversized beds. The "Hannah Montana" star said bringing the vision to the 2014 tour ended up costing her money.

"A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces," she said.

She did it, she said, because she wanted to give fans the quality they expected.

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," she said. "Everyone kept saying, 'Why are you doing this? You're going to do like 100 shows and you're not going to make any money.'"

She said she thwarted their version of success.

"I said there's no one I would rather invest in than myself," she recalled of her response to them. "So, I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved."

The tour of 80 concerts made $70 million in ticket sales, Forbes reported.

The "Flowers" singer has dropped some bombshells throughout her "Used To Be Young" video series. She explained why she stands behind her controversial Vanity Fair cover from 2008 in a TikTok posted on Aug. 25, taken when she was 15 years old. She said the goal was to distinguish herself from her "Hannah Montana" character.

"This image of me is the complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had been known for being, and that’s what was so upsetting,” she said.

