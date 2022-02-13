Mickey Guyton shined during her performance of the national anthem before the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the 38-year-old country star stunned in a patriotic royal blue gown as she sang "The Star Spangled Banner" for the crowd both at the stadium in Los Angeles, and those tuning in from home across the country.

Her incredible performance was also accompanied by a piano player, as well as a full choir to round it out. Guyton was also joined by actor Sandra Mae Frank, who performed alongside the country singer in American Sign Language.

On Feb. 1, it was announced that Guyton would have the honor of performing the national anthem, following in the footsteps of R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan last year and Demi Lovato the year before.

The red, white and blue. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

In an Instagram post shared on the day the announcement was made, Guyton wrote in part, “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…so excited to be singing the national anthem at at #SBLVI on February 13th!”

The next day, Guyton shared a video on Instagram that captured the special moment she found out that she would be singing the national anthem. In the clip, Guyton can be seen on the screen during a mobile video conference call, eliciting multiple excited screams once she discovered she earned the coveted spot.

Ahead of the big day, on Saturday, Feb. 12, the Grammy nominated singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself standing on the field at the arena. In the shot, she wore a hot pink dress and a pair of coordinating pink and red sneakers, posing with a shocked smile on her face and her arms out wide.

“What is my life?!” she wrote in the caption. “See you at the Super Bowl tomorrow!”

The country star shared another personal moment ahead of the big day to celebrate the occasion and share the special moment. On Sunday morning, Guyton posted a photo on Instagram during a rehearsal with the choir that accompanied her during the performance, writing in the caption, “This is what it’s all about!”

“I am so honored and grateful to be able to sing the National Anthem today with this incredible group of people,” she added.

Guyton also took fans behind-the-scenes in an Instagram reel fittingly set to her song "All American" to show how she and her team prepped for the big performance, including moments from rehearsal, choosing her outfit for the occasion, and her touring the stadium.

"I’m so excited to partner with @Instagram and can’t wait to take fans behind the scenes for tonight’s national anthem at the Super Bowl!" Guyton said in a statement to TODAY regarding her behind-the-scenes video. "It’s been such an incredible experience so far and so much work has gone into this moment. Come with me and see what we have planned!"

That’s not to say that her moment wasn’t dimmed by hate comments on social media. Similar to an interaction on social media last month after Guyton shared a screenshot of a racist comment directed at her on Twitter, the singer posted a series of screenshots of a post that someone tagged her in on Instagram that diminished her accomplishments and claimed they weren’t received on merit, but rather, because of her race.

“This is what I see in my mentions on a daily basis. It never stops,” she captioned the post. “But guess what. I will never stop.”

This weekend, Guyton also performed at the Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She was in good company, performing alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Green Day, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly.