Mick Jagger has some things to say about those Harry Styles comparisons

Mick Jagger and Harry Styles have a few things in common — and we’re not talking about a love of music, a great voice and a string of hits.

This is about full lips, fabulous hair and flamboyant fashions.

The fact is, despite the decades between them, the Rolling Stones frontman and the “As It Was” singer bear a strong resemblance to each other. At least that's what their fans have noticed.

But as far as Jagger is concerned, the resemblance isn't that strong.

Mick Jagger and Harry Styles attend The Rolling Stones Los Angeles Club Show after-party at The Fonda Theatre on May 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” the 78-year-old said in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

It's just that he doesn't see too much of himself in the 28-year-old.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him," Jagger noted of his own early days. "Come on, I was much more androgynous."

And while some may think Styles even has moves like Jagger, the rock icon disagrees.

Harry Styles took the stage on the TODAY plaza for the Citi Concert Series on May 19, 2022. Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

"And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me," he continued. "He just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Of course, their resemblance didn't seem so superficial when Styles appeared on "Saturday Night Live" as Jagger in 2017.

Jimmy Fallon as John Travolta, Harry Styles as Mick Jagger, Sasheer Zamata as Diana Ross and Cecily Strong as Liza Minnelli during the "Celebrity Family Feud" sketch on April 15, 2017. NBC

For a “Celebrity Family Feud” flashback skit, the former One Direction star played up his Jagger-esque features in a 1970s style cream-colored suit and a wig that really cranked up the comparison.

But while it seems as though Styles embraces the similarities between him and the "Satisfaction" singer, Jagger didn’t make the list when he opened up about his music and style influences in a cover story for Vogue in 2020.

“The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis (Presley) and Freddie Mercury and Elton John — they’re such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing,” Styles told the publication. “Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it.”