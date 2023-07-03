Michelle Williams says Destiny’s Child would still be together if it was up to her

Michelle Williams says she didn’t expect Destiny Child’s fifth studio album, “Destiny Fulfilled,” to be the group’s last.

During a “Terrell Show” interview posted on YouTube June 29, Williams said it was “always the plan” for her and fellow Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to switch between solo projects and group albums.

“I didn’t want it to be (the last),” she said of the 2004 album. “I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last album, but that’s the way it is. If it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group, solo, group, solo."

"Destiny's Child" released albums in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2004. Williams was the only member to release two albums, "Heart to Yours" (2002) and "Do You Know (2004)," while the group was still together. Rowland's debut solo album, "Simply Deep," dropped in 2002, and Beyoncé's first solo album, "Dangerously in Love," came out in 2003. After Destiny's Child's last album in 2004, each of the three went on to release more solo albums.

When asked why “Destiny Fulfilled” was the last album for the group, Williams said she doesn't have a concrete answer — but she isn't closing the door on another group album in the future.

"I don't know. I promise you I don't," she said of why the album was the group's last, adding, "I'm quite positive should we... want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that."

In 2018, Williams and Rowland joined Beyoncé on stage during her Coachella performance, where they performed some songs from their Destiny's Child days.

Williams said during that time, she was managing her depression and just being around her "sisters" helped.

"There were the moments with them that (were) heavenly," she recalled. "But, was I irritable afterwards or in between rehearsals? Yeah, absolutely. But something about being with my sisters, it was OK. I'm safe. I felt safe with them.

"To this day I feel safe with them. It's like depression says bye for them few hours that I'm hanging out with them, that I was hanging out with them during the rehearsal, I should say."

Williams said she has remained close with and Rowland and that their relationship "hasn't changed" after all these years.

"It fuels my soul," she said of the trio's bond. "Some of the two safest women in my life."

Williams then named one thing Beyoncé and Rowland have each taught her.

"Beyoncé has taught me do not slack in excellence," she said. "That one detail that somebody might not even catch, you'll catch because you know you're being lazy. Even if you just notice it, do it. Dot that I."

When it comes to Rowland: "Kelly has taught me to live in the moment and be present. There were many moments that I missed because I wanted to be in the bed. Going to Paris and not going to the Eiffel Tower ... because every time I would go and have a day off, I'd want to be in the bed."

She said Rowland is the opposite.

"Kelly on the other hand, she's going to use her days off to go to the Eiffel Tower," Williams said. "She's going to travel. She's going to do bed and breakfast. And she still has that youthful, even as a wife and mother, she still carries that youthful innocence about her as it relates to discovery."