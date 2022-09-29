Michelle Pfeiffer pays tribute to Coolio and the ‘success’ he brought to her film ‘Dangerous Minds’

Celebrity tributes are pouring in on social media for rapper Coolio, best known for his "Gangsta's Paradise" song used in the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds." Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found dead on Sept. 28 at age 59, his manager confirmed to TODAY.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in "Dangerous Minds" and appeared in the “Gangsta’s Paradise” music video with Coolio, posted a clip from the video on Instagram, and wrote that she was "heartbroken" to hear of the death of the "gifted artist," noting that his song still gives her "chills."

Pfeiffer appeared in the video for "Gangsta's Paradise." YouTube

"A life cut entirely too short," she wrote. "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack — which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

"Weird Al" Yankovic, who had a Billboard Hot 100 hit with his parody remake of the tune in 1996, "Amish Paradise," posted a photo of the two of them embracing in front of a table of Yankovic's headshots. "RIP Coolio," Yankovic simply wrote.

Coolio was also honored by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in separate posts. Coolio had written the “Aw, Here it Goes” theme song for the comedy duo's "Kenan & Kel" show.

Mitchell posted a series of video clips with a lengthy caption that shared several stories about his interactions with the rapper over the years, including meeting him on Nickelodeon's sketch comedy show "All That," getting to freestyle with him onstage, and joining him for his "birthday weekend" one year.

"Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that," continued Mitchell. "I will Coolio and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics. Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and praying God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!"

Thompson posted a picture of Coolio with his signature vertical braids on his Instagram story, writing, "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!"

An autopsy for Coolio has been scheduled, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Funeral arrangements have not been made, per a spokesperson for Coolio.