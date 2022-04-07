Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for her upcoming Coachella performance in a very unique way.

The “Savage” rapper, who recently appeared at both the Oscars and the Grammys, posed a series of stunning make-up free selfies on Instagram on Monday.

In the caption, Megan, 27, wrote, “I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella.”

After she shared the photos, fans and celebrity friends complimented her in the comments.

Normani replied, “You’re so beautiful sisterrrrr.”

Megan responded and praised the singer as well, writing, “That’s you seester.”

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

SZA, who collaborated with Megan on the 2020 track “Freaky Girls,” commented, “Ur skin !! Please tell us how we save ourselves.”

Megan posted the pictures almost two weeks before she is set to perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15.

Doja Cat and Big Sean will also take the stage along with headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Variety reported on Wednesday that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will step in to replace Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the Sunday headliner after the rapper pulled out.

Ahead of her Coachella performance, Megan surprised her fans by collaborating with the cast of “Encanto” for a special performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars on March 27.

“Magic everywhere. Stars everywhere. I need to see Oscars. Zendaya’s over there,” she rapped during her verse as she walked by the “Euphoria” star.

Then, Megan made an appearance at the Grammys on Sunday. She presented the award for best new artist with Dua Lipa.

The musicians, who both previously received the award at past ceremonies, walked onto the stage wearing identical black Versace dresses with gold accents.

Donatella Versace then joined them and quickly adjusted their outfits to reflect their individual styles.

“Now we both look like winners!” Megan said.

The funny bit was a callback to a similar moment shared between the late Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.