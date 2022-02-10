Megan Thee Stallion manifested her career in a May 2014 tweet, which led to her winning three Grammys and having her debut studio album, "Good News," go platinum.

Now, the rap superstar tells TODAY that she's ready to manifest the next part of her career.

The "Something for Thee Hotties" rapper teamed up with Frito-Lay for a hilarious Super Bowl commercial that features Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic song “Push It." The song's beat is sampled in Megan's new song with Frito-Lay, “Flamin’ Hottie," which pays homage to the '90s rappers and brings attention to Frito-Lay's "Unleash Your Flamin' Hot" campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion talks to TODAY about her new Super Bowl commercial, her music career, and taking her hot girl lifestyle global. Frito-Lay

In the chorus, Megan raps that she's "all that and a bag of flaming hot chips."

She says that collaborating with Frito Lay was just the next step in making herself the "H-town hottie" who empowers women through her music.

"I'm the hot girl coach," Megan said. "Everything about me is hot. So I feel like it was definitely a no-brainer to collab with Hot Cheetos —like, this is something I've been doing on a regular everyday basis. I eat Hot Cheetos anyway. It's like my favorite chip."

"So when the opportunity came, I was like, 'Oh my God, I really manifested this,'" she added.

Now is finally the time that I'm ready to talk about what I want to talk about and take control of my narrative.

Megan's commercial is as funny as it gets, featuring a bunch of musical woodland creatures who can't get enough of the flaming hot chip. But Megan says that the new music she's been working on will be quite different, showing people a whole new side of Megan Thee Stallion.

"I definitely hear so many people telling my story for me. And I feel like now is finally the time that I'm ready to talk about what I want to talk about and take control of my narrative and control of my story," the "Work That" rapper said. "So in my music this year, I feel like everybody will get to know me better and understand my feelings and thoughts on a lot of things that have happened to me over my career."

One of those big events was her graduation from Texas Southern University in December. Megan earned her bachelor’s degree in health administration after she spent years juggling both her studies and her music career.

"Finally walking across that stage after years of being a super senior in college, I was so happy," she said with a laugh. "And I felt like saying, 'I really thought this through,' like I really said: 'You know what? I want to go to school and I want to get my degree,' and I did it! So it feels good when you set a goal for yourself and you actually accomplish it."

So what's next for Megan Thee Stallion? Well, the Houston, Texas, native said that she wants to take her hot girl music global — and so far, she's been succeeding.

"I am just forever evolving, forever coming up with new things to talk about, new ways to say what I got to say, so I just want to keep going. I want to keep making music that the hotties like," Megan said.

"I want to take this whole hottie, hot girl stuff global. So it's even bigger than music, like being a hot girl is just a lifestyle. Being flaming hot is a lifestyle. It's not just about one thing," Megan added. "So, I'm excited for the hotties to see what we got coming in 2022."