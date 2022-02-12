Who are the deaf performers at the Super Bowl? Meet Warren 'Wawa' Snipe and Sean Forbes

We can't wait for Super Bowl LVI!

The big game is coming up tomorrow, and as usual, everyone is excited for the halftime show, which will star Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and more.

This year's halftime show will also be making history: Two deaf rappers will also be featured in the performance. Thanks to Dr. Dre, Warren "Wawa" Snipe and Sean Forbes will be taking the stage on Sunday night.

The record producer added the two artists to the lineup to give moving American Sign Language renditions of the songs that will be performed in the halftime show.

Other starring artists featured on Sunday night will include Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals take to the field at California's SoFi Stadium, country star Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem.

Guyton will be joined by actress Sandra Mae Frank, who will perform alongside her in American Sign Language.

To catch it all, make sure to watch the game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who is Warren 'Wawa' Snipe?

Snipe is a talented American Sign Language artist who first stole fans' hearts at last year's Super Bowl when he performed the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" alongside singers H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.

When viewers saw what the Philadelphia native did on the field, they instantly took to Twitter to show their appreciation.

“I don’t know about yall but Warren “WAWA” Snipe stole the show!!!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Genuinely obsessed with the ASL interpreter for the national anthem."

Snipe first started his music career in 1994 when he graduated from Gallaudet University. He released his album, “Deaf: So What?!” in 2016 before taking on a featured role in the CW's superhero show "Black Lightning" in 2018.

Although Snipe is most known for that role, he has been acting for the past 31 years and has been a part of some small projects like 2014's "The Tuba Thieves" and 2011's "If You Could Hear My Own Tune."

Snipe is also focused on bringing attention to Dip Hop, a niche musical category that he has pioneered.

According to the National Association of the Deaf, Wawa describes the genre as “Hip Hop through deaf eyes.”

Who is Sean Forbes?

Like Snipe, Forbes is also well-known in the music industry. However, this will be the first time that he'll be performing at the Super Bowl.

In 2010, Forbes rose to prominence when he signed a record deal with Web Entertainment, the same label that produced Eminem's debut album, "Infinite." With Web Entertainment, Forbes released his debut 2012 album, "Perfect Imperfection."

In 2020, he independently released the album "Little Victories," which reached #1 on the iTunes and Amazon charts for a hip-hop album.

During his career, Forbes has shared the stage with greats like Stevie Wonder, produced seven hit songs and has reached millions of viewers on YouTube.

He's also the co-founder of DPAN, a nonprofit organization that aims to make music for people who are hard of hearing and educate them about music culture.

Related: