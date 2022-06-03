Mariska Hargitay makes cameo in Grace Gaustad’s out-of-this-world ‘PILLBX’ trailer

Grace Gaustad is taking fans on a journey with her new music, and Mariska Hargitay is along for the ride.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has teamed up with the “Law & Order: SVU” star for her upcoming sophomore album, “PILLBX: whts ur fantasy?”

TODAY has the exclusive look at the trailer for Gaustad’s new multimedia concept album which asks, “If you could take a pill and make it go away, what would you change?”

The “PILLBX” trailer begins with Hargitay as the singer’s neighbor, Louise. Wearing a floral, violet silk dress, she warns Gaustad about the ominous bodega.

“I need you to be careful because I watched my own daughter fall down this path on a night just like tonight,” Hargitay says before Grace heads to the store.

The artist then takes viewers on an “Alice in Wonderland-style journey” as she dreams about alternate realities.

“PILLBX: whts ur fantasy?” features 13 songs that are accompanied by episodic music videos brought to life by director Van Alpert.

Hargitay will appear in the visual for the single “Disappear,” which discusses suicide prevention. The actor previously starred in Gaustad’s music video for “93 Days” from her debut album, “BLKBX.”

“'PILLBX’ is an anthem for anyone and everyone who has ever felt different for any reason. The song talks about what life would be like if there was a magic ‘pill’ that could transform you into whoever or whatever you want to be,” the artist expressed in a statement to TODAY. “It sets up the narrative for my new album and I can’t wait for fans to go on the ‘PILLBX’ journey with me.”

Mental health awareness and LGBTQ advocacy are Gaustad's driving forces. With her music, she hopes to destigmatize conversations around identity and mental health issues to create an open dialogue for all.

In December, the singer chatted with TODAY’s Carson Daly and opened up about being bullied as a child, dealing with anxiety and how she turned to music to cope.

She also discussed the BLKBX Project, an organization she created to help others who struggle with anxiety, self-doubt, loneliness, peer pressure and more.

“It’s something that I wish I had when I was younger,” she told Carson. “I can't even tell you how many times I went on the internet searching for answers to questions that just didn't have any answers.”

“I want to create that environment that’s full of love and self-acceptance,” she added about her music.

Gaustad will be releasing singles from “PILLBX: whts ur fantasy?” from now into the fall.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.