Mariah Carey has hilarious response to fans streaming her Christmas music in September

‘Tis the season to be patient — at least according to Mariah Carey.

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter recently learned that, with Labor Day still a weekend away, her devoted fans already have her 1994 holiday mega-hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” in heavy rotation.

And she has something to say about that.

On Friday morning, a Carey fan account on Twitter claimed the beloved holiday track was streamed more than 142,000 times on Spotify — on September 1st alone. Carey responded to that news with a viral GIF of herself offering a dubious thumbs up while shaking her head in disbelief.

“Not yet!!!!” Carey wrote in the caption.

When another fan chimed in to say that Carey would rather her fans give her 2008 album “E=MC²” spin, which features her double-platinum single “Touch My Body,” the entertainer replied, "Basically!"

But Carey isn't the only one who doesn't like it when her Christmas carol makes the rounds a bit too early.

Back in 2001, a Texas bar went so far as to ban the song until the month of December — and even then, the establishment expected patrons to show some restraint when it comes to the wildly popular track.

National Review critic Kyle Smith posted a photo of a sign taped to a jukebox that stated, “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec. 1."

The following line read, "After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.”

However, that addendum must have been too restrictive for pop music's Queen of Christmas, who playfully replied to that tidbit with an image of herself ready for battle (from a 2015 ad she shot for the mobile video game “Game of War").

