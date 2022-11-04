Fans of Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart can consider this a pre-Christmas present — or maybe it’s more of an early Thanksgiving treat.

Either way, it looks like there will be peace between the divas this holiday season as the Queen of Christmas just responded to a plea from everyone’s favorite doyenne of domesticity with a message of goodwill.

During a recent visit to TODAY, Stewart voiced her concern about the "All I Want for Christmas" singer ushering in the yuletide vibes the moment Halloween ended.

“Mariah, you know me," the 81-year-old said, looking straight into the camera. "I am a traditionalist with a twist. You cannot give up Thanksgiving. Just because you don’t like turkey? I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."

Shots fired? Carey didn't seem to take it that way.

Instead, the 53-year-old entertainer tweeted her reply to Stewart, writing, "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"

That shade-free rejoinder from the "I don't know her" icon came with a postscript and an invitation.

"P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner," she continued, adding, "although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!"

While some commenters sensed a hint of shade in that part about never being invited to Stewart's turkey dinner, others (including some here at TODAY) just wanted to know how to get in on that Thanksgiving invitation.

The truth is, despite Carey's desire to start decking the halls now, even she is opposed to kicking off the Christmas season too early, as she hinted earlier this year.

When Carey learned listeners began streaming her 1994 holiday mega hit back in September, she took to Twitter with a prompt reply then, too.

"Not yet!!!!" she wrote alongside a hilarious GIF of her shaking her head in disbelief.