Mariah Carey says we may finally hear her secret 1995 grunge album

Get out your flannel shirts, everyone! Mariah Carey recorded a grunge album in the ‘90s that she hopes will soon be available.

In her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the “We Belong Together” singer wrote that she had made the album. Called “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” and released in 1995 by a band called Chick, Carey sang backup, but she now says the recordings with her on lead vocals have been tracked down.

“I think this unearthed version will become something that, yes, we should hear,” she told the "Rolling Stone Music Now" podcast.

Carey, who said her hope to release the album back then under a pseudonym was “stomped and squashed,” also hinted she may get some help.

“I’m working on a version of something where there’ll be another artist working on this with me, as well,” she said.

The Grammy winner said the album was influenced by bands like Hole and she even did the album’s artwork — a dead roach and lipstick. She also said it was a good way to express herself during a period in her career when she didn’t have a lot of control.

“I had no freedom during that time. That was my freedom, making that record,” she said.

“This was really just an outlet for me to just have fun,” she added.

In 2020, Carey went public while discussing she was trying to find the album with her on lead vocals.

“I can tell you that I’m on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it!” she wrote, in part, on Twitter.