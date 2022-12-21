Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe masterfully hit a high note during Christmas duet

Mariah Carey had her daughter, Monroe, step onstage to perform "Away in a Manger" during a recent show, and the pair beautifully hit a high note together — in matching outfits, no less.

Earlier this month, the pop icon and her 11-year-old daughter sang the Christmas classic together at Madison Square Garden in NYC, which aired on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+ as of Dec. 20.

The two sat side by side in matching white dresses and sparkly hair pieces as they sang the tune together. Carey performed portions of the song on her own, while Monroe also had her solo moments.

The audience erupted in applause once the song came to a close.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my daughter, Monroe," Carey said while beaming, then turning to her daughter to say "I love you."

Mariah and Monroe Carey during Merry Christmas To All! James Devaney / CBS via Getty Images

The audience at the Garden weren't the only fans impressed by the performance — social media users also went wild.

"Instant tears, pure magic," one person commented on Instagram.

"Talent runs in the family," another commenter wrote.

Carey, 52, posted another video from the night on Instagram of her performing her hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"Performing at @thegarden is always special, but this show, my first one in 3 years, was truly unforgettable and I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Carey and her daughter also performed a rendition of the song in Toronto, where they whistled in harmony.

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the performances, and many were glad to see that the "Queen of Christmas" title could stay in the family.