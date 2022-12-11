Mariah Carey sings Christmas duet with daughter Monroe at Toronto concert

Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe, looks to be taking notes from the pop icon.

At the 52-year-old's concert in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 9, Carey invited Monroe, 11, onstage to sing a duet of the Christmas classic "Away in a Manger."

The audience erupted the moment Monroe began singing to reveal a beautifully smooth voice, which several on social media compared to her mother's legendary pipes.

The two sat side by side onstage at Scotiabank Arena, sporting sparkly white dresses and tiaras atop. Proudly looking at Monroe, Carey appeared to conduct the two while singing while also giving her daughter a moment in the spotlight.

At one point midway through the tune, the duo looked at each other and started to whistle in harmony — causing the internet to erupt.

"Lord roe roe done whistled," one Twitter user wrote, adding four red heart emojis.

Another wrote of Monroe, "She’s an angel with an angel’s voice!!! But who would be surprised at that!!!! What a treat!!! She’s beautiful too."

Carey shared some shots from the Canadian concert to Instagram, including one of Monroe kissing her on the cheek. Other images showed her singing in front of a Christmas tree or surrounded by fake snow.

"Thank you so much to alllll the Canadian fans and lambs that came out to celebrate with me at my show last night!!!! Merry Christmas to All!!" she captioned the post.

In the comment section, users called Carey a "Beautiful Christmas princess" and wrote that Christmas is "literally Mariah Carey season."

Though the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer sees her holiday hit soar to the top of the charts year after year, she wanted to set the record straight on remarks like these.

While appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” earlier this month to promote her new special, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All,” Colbert referred to Carey as the "Queen of Christmas."

“First of all, may I say I never called myself the ‘Queen of Christmas’?” she said. “Can we please be clear on that?”

When Colbert explained that he never accused her of that, Carey agreed but noted that others have.

“Really? I’m gonna do that?” she said of the rumored self-proclaimed title. “They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and not to get super religious, but I was like, ‘I think, like, if anybody would be the ‘Queen of Christmas,’ that would be Mary.”

The star also noted that despite not expecting to hold any holiday title, she and her family can't get enough of the festivities happening this time of year.

“I just happen to actually really love Christmas,” Carey added. “Because I grew up and had kind of a tough childhood, and I always wanted Christmas to be perfect, and it never was. So then when I was able to finally provide myself and my friends and then later now my little kids who are 11 ... we have the most festive Christmas ever.”