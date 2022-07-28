Watch Savannah Guthrie introduce Maren Morris to one of her biggest fans, who is blind

Maren Morris delivered an amazing performance on the TODAY plaza Thursday morning, and in between belting out her hits, she had the opportunity to meet an amazing person in the audience.

Anchor Savannah Guthrie introduced Morris to Lily, a young girl from New York, who sang along with all of the hit-maker's songs from her spot in the front row.

"Lily is blind, but boy, can she hear you," Savannah said as she led the singer-songwriter to one of her biggest fans.

Lily met Maren Morris on the plaza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Just before meeting Lily, Morris had signed a guitar pick for her, and the first thing Lily did after their introduction was rave about it.

"Thank you so much for the guitar pick!" Lily said excitedly.

Then she asked a question about the "Circles Around This Town" singer's 2-year-old son. Lily wanted to know, "What is Hayes’ favorite song of yours, and how is he doing?"

And she got the scoop.

"He’s good," the 32-year-old said. "I think he’s home watching right now, I hope."

As for the tot's musical preference, Morris went with "'Hummingbird,' because it's about him."

And the track even features Hayes' voice, too.

In an April tweet, Morris explained, "I wrote 'Hummingbird' on the day I found out I was pregnant with Hayes. By the time we were recording, he was talking so I got to record his sweet voice to add to the top of the track."

Of course, that came as no surprise to super fan Lily, who beamed as she said, "Guess what? I have the record and his name is on it."

After sharing a hug and photo, the meeting was over, but there's no doubt Lily and Morris both left a lasting impression on each other.