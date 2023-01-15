Maren Morris apologizes for lack of LGBTQ inclusivity in country music

Maren Morris is once again speaking out about the lack of inclusivity in country music, apologizing for the industry's historic relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking candidly on “RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked," the 32-year-old singer shared a moment with the contestants about flaws in the business.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Maren said. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

"I'm gonna cry, I need to go," she added.

The queens appeared touched by Morris's apology, thanking her for being a steadfast ally for the LGBTQ+ community and noting the depth of her progressive words as a country singer.

"We love an ally!" RuPaul's Drag Race captioned a clip of Morris on Instagram. "So grateful @marenmorris stopped by #Untucked to support our Queens with this heartfelt message."

This isn't the first time Morris has acknowledged the need for inclusivity in the country music industry.

During a 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she talked about supporting fellow country star T.J. Osborne when he came out as gay earlier that year.

“I hope that him having the bravery to even do that has made a few more people that love country music that are gay feel like they have a home there too,” she said. “I’m so proud of him. He was one of my first friends when I moved to Nashville eight years ago. He’s just so talented, so kind. For him to put it all out there is just, I’m not a sliver of that brave so I’m really proud of T.J.”

In that same interview, Morris was critical of the lack of opportunities for Black men and women in the country music realm, adding that she acknowledges her role in making change.

“I’m a white woman in country music. I already sort of have this leg up and even though there’s a huge disparity between men and women in our genre, there’s even more of a disparity between white women and Black women trying to be in country music,” she said. “There’s so many Black women and men who adore country music and don’t feel like the door is open for them, even a crack.”