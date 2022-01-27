Watch Mandy Moore belt out Celine Dion classic while in character for ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore is a great singer — even when she’s not actually singing.

The “This Is Us” star got in on the Celine Dion TikTok challenge, in which people lip-sync to her smash 1996 song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

In the video, which she posted on her Instagram page Wednesday, Moore is dressed as older Rebecca from “This Is Us,” while co-stars Jon Huertas and Sterling K. Brown lend a hand.

“When you call 'grace' to make a @tiktok… 😜,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Moore is on a couch lip-syncing to the track, while Huertas sits to her right looking at her and Brown sits to her left, seemingly too distracted by a John Grisham book to pay much mind to what she’s doing.

Just before the chorus, though, they all stand up, and Huertas and Brown pull off Moore’s cardigan sweater, exposing her sleeveless shirt underneath.

Moore then grabs a microphone while Huertas fans her with what appears to be money, and Brown shines lights to make it look like she’s a diva performing at a concert.

The trio's electric performance won raves from fans, including those in the “This Is Us” family.

“It’s all coming back to us,” the show's account wrote.

“Who needs to eat, when Mandy becomes Celine incarnate!!!” Huertas commented.

“Oh great, now we need a new plan for the last scene of the series,” “This Is Us” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker wrote.

“Dead. Worth EVERY penny,” commented Caitlin Thompson, who plays Madison on the hit NBC drama.

Moore, who posted images of herself breastfeeding son August last year while in costume as older Rebecca, has been known to have some fun while dressed as the older matriarch of the Pearson family.

In February 2020, she joined several castmates when they got in on the “Smeeze” dance challenge that was popular on TikTok. A few weeks later, the cast was at it again when they performed the “Out West” dance.

You can see if the cast continues to make beautiful music together when the final season of "This Is Us" continues next Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.