Is Maluma single? What he recently told Hoda and Jenna

For those of us who were single on Valentine's Day and watching "Marry Me" on Peacock while chowing down on leftover Super Bowl snacks (wait, is that just me?), you might be wondering if Maluma, who plays the disingenuous lead named Bastian in the Jennifer Lopez rom-com, is available.

And the answer, dear reader, is YES.

In a February interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the singing sensation corrected Jenna Bush Hager when she said he'd recently celebrated his birthday with his mom and girlfriend.

"I don't know about my girlfriend," he laughed.

"You don't have a girlfriend?" Jenna asked, surprised.

"No, of course not. I'm single," he replied, joking that's "why I'm here. ... I'm hearing you're looking for love?"

The news was a shock because Maluma, who was born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, had been rumored to be in a relationship as recently as January.

He even shared a blurry photo of him kissing someone on Dec. 24, 2021, on his Instagram page, writing, "Gracias Santa."

But by Feb. 3, the date of his appearance on the fourth hour of TODAY, the singer and actor was apparently unattached.

"We can set you up with somebody!" Jenna exclaimed.

"We do that on our show — we're so good at it!" Hoda Kotb added.

In the past, Maluma has been connected to several big names in Hollywood, though most are unconfirmed reports. He was spotted out with model Winnie Harlow in late 2019 and seen by paparazzi kissing model Vivien Rubin in early 2020.

He was also briefly rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian — which he categorically denied in an interview with L'Officiel Hommes in September 2021.

“People just started talking about it,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends.”

He added that they "don't talk that often" but "always wish the best for each other.”

In terms of confirmed relationships, Maluma dated model/DJ Natalia Barulích for two years starting sometime in 2017. The two even shared a Pomeranian named Julieta.

The model confirmed their split on Oct. 25, 2019, telling Page Six in a statement that while she loved the star, they both "need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals."

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that aired on Feb. 15, Maluma said he hasn't decided how he feels about a serious relationship in the future.

“I don’t know if I want to get married, to be honest,” he said. “My mom, of course she wants me to get married.”

He added that if he does decide to tie the knot, he wouldn't do a big wedding. Instead, he said he would fly his closest friends and family to a destination for the ceremony and then hang out "for almost a month.”

“Having a big wedding, that’s pretty expensive,” Maluma explained. “I prefer just spending that money on something more intimate.”

For now, it seems, he's enjoying the single life or keeping any budding romances on the down low.

Maluma was very excited to tell TODAY with Hoda & Jenna about his fictional on-screen romance with J. Lo, however, and said their IRL chemistry on set was immediate.

"Everything was just easy," he said.

