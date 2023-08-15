Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Madonna has announced her rescheduled Celebration tour dates in North America.

On Aug. 15, the music icon and Live Nation announced in a press release that the dates for the North American leg of her greatest hits tour, which was supposed to begin last month, have been rescheduled.

Live Nation revealed that the pop superstar’s Celebration tour will now kick off stateside following her United Kingdom and Europe dates. She will play some of her biggest hits on opening night of the American leg Dec. 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates,” the press release said, except for one show in New York City and six shows in Los Angeles.

However, there are some shows that could not be rescheduled at all due to a change in venue or scheduling conflicts. The following shows have been canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Dec. 22 in Nashville; Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas; and January 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” the press release continued.

Fans who purchased tickets to those shows will be issued refunds at the original point of purchase.

Why was her tour rescheduled?

Madonna decided to postpone her tour less than one month out from when it was supposed to begin due to a hospitalization.

In June, the “Material Girl” singer spent multiple days in the intensive care unit after battling a “serious bacterial infection,” her manager, Guy Oseary, informed fans at the time.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in an Instagram post on June 28. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

He continued, “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna's Celebration tour, which will highlight four-decades worth of music, was originally supposed to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

On July 10, Madonna shared a health update on Instagram.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

She told her fans she would prioritize her health so she could get back on stage as soon as possible.

New tour dates

Most of the shows have been rescheduled to a new date at the same venue, but a few shows will be performed in a different location. Fans who bought tickets to the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City for Aug. 27 will have “an exclusive opportunity” to buy tickets to a new performance added to the tour at Barclays Center on Dec. 16, the press release said.

Fans who had tickets for Los Angeles shows on Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Crypto.com Arena and on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 at Kia Forum will be able to purchase tickets for newly added dates at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on March 4, March 5, March 7, March 9 and March 11.

Check out the other tour dates below.

United Kingdom and Europe Leg

Oct. 14 — London, England, at The O2

Oct. 15 — London, England, at The O2

Oct. 17 — London, England, at The O2

Oct. 18 — London, England, at The O2

Oct. 21 — Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

Oct. 22 — Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

Oct. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

Oct. 26 — Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

Oct. 28 — Stockholm, Sweden, at Tele2 Arena

Nov. 1 — Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 2 — Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 6 — Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena

Nov. 7 — Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena

Nov. 12 — Paris, France at Accor Arena

Nov. 13 — Paris, France, at Accor Arena

Nov. 15 — Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

Nov. 16 — Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

Nov. 19 — Paris, France, at Accor Arena

Nov. 20 — Paris, France, at Accor Arena

Nov. 23 — Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 25 — Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 28 — Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Nov. 29 — Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 1 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

Dec. 2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

Dec. 5 — London, England, at The O2

Dec. 6 — London, England, at The O2

North American Leg

Dec. 13 — Brooklyn at Barclays Center

Dec. 14 — Brooklyn at Barclays Center

Dec. 16 — Brooklyn at Barclays Center

Dec. 18 — Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Dec. 19 — Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Jan. 8 — Boston at TD Garden

Jan. 9 — Boston at TD Garden

Jan. 11 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 12 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 15 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 18 — Montreal at Bell Centre

Jan. 20 — Montreal at Bell Centre

Jan. 22 — New York City at Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 23 — New York City at Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 25 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 29 — New York City at Madison Square Garden Arena

Feb. 1 — Chicago at United Center

Feb. 2 — Chicago at United Center

Feb. 5 — Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 13 — Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 17 — Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 18 — Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 21 — Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Feb. 24 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 — San Francisco at Chase Center

Feb. 28 — San Francisco at Chase Center

March 1 — Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

March 2 — Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

March 4 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum

March 5 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum

March 7 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum

March 9 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum

March 11 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum

March 13 — Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena

March 16 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

March 19 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

March 24 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

March 25 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

March 28 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

March 29 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

April 1 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

April 4 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

April 6 — Miami at Kaseya Center

April 7 — Miami at Kaseya Center

April 14 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 15 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 20 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes

April 21 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes

April 23 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes

April 24 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes

How to get tickets if moved and scheduled to different venue

The previously mentioned New York and Los Angeles fans will automatically receive refunds for the original MSG, Crypto.com and Kia Forum shows by Aug. 28.

Ticketmaster will then send those fans a special link and code, “based on the quality of their previous seat locations,” to purchase new tickets.

For those who had originally purchased Madison Square Garden tickets, the advance sale for the new Dec. 16 show at Barclays Center begins on Aug. 29 and ends Aug. 31. If remaining tickets are available, they will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 1.

For those who had originally purchased Crypto.com tickets for the Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 shows and Kia Forum tickets for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 shows, the advance sale for the new show dates (March 4, March 5, March 7, March 9, March 11) at Kia Forum starts on Aug. 29 and ends Aug. 31. A second presale opportunity runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

Remaining tickets will be available on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.