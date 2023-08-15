Madonna has announced her rescheduled Celebration tour dates in North America.
On Aug. 15, the music icon and Live Nation announced in a press release that the dates for the North American leg of her greatest hits tour, which was supposed to begin last month, have been rescheduled.
Live Nation revealed that the pop superstar’s Celebration tour will now kick off stateside following her United Kingdom and Europe dates. She will play some of her biggest hits on opening night of the American leg Dec. 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
“Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates,” the press release said, except for one show in New York City and six shows in Los Angeles.
However, there are some shows that could not be rescheduled at all due to a change in venue or scheduling conflicts. The following shows have been canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Dec. 22 in Nashville; Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas; and January 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.
“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” the press release continued.
Fans who purchased tickets to those shows will be issued refunds at the original point of purchase.
Why was her tour rescheduled?
Madonna decided to postpone her tour less than one month out from when it was supposed to begin due to a hospitalization.
In June, the “Material Girl” singer spent multiple days in the intensive care unit after battling a “serious bacterial infection,” her manager, Guy Oseary, informed fans at the time.
“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in an Instagram post on June 28. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”
He continued, “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”
Madonna's Celebration tour, which will highlight four-decades worth of music, was originally supposed to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.
On July 10, Madonna shared a health update on Instagram.
“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”
She told her fans she would prioritize her health so she could get back on stage as soon as possible.
New tour dates
Most of the shows have been rescheduled to a new date at the same venue, but a few shows will be performed in a different location. Fans who bought tickets to the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City for Aug. 27 will have “an exclusive opportunity” to buy tickets to a new performance added to the tour at Barclays Center on Dec. 16, the press release said.
Fans who had tickets for Los Angeles shows on Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Crypto.com Arena and on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 at Kia Forum will be able to purchase tickets for newly added dates at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on March 4, March 5, March 7, March 9 and March 11.
Check out the other tour dates below.
United Kingdom and Europe Leg
Oct. 14 — London, England, at The O2
Oct. 15 — London, England, at The O2
Oct. 17 — London, England, at The O2
Oct. 18 — London, England, at The O2
Oct. 21 — Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis
Oct. 22 — Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis
Oct. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena
Oct. 26 — Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena
Oct. 28 — Stockholm, Sweden, at Tele2 Arena
Nov. 1 — Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 2 — Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 6 — Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena
Nov. 7 — Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena
Nov. 12 — Paris, France at Accor Arena
Nov. 13 — Paris, France, at Accor Arena
Nov. 15 — Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
Nov. 16 — Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
Nov. 19 — Paris, France, at Accor Arena
Nov. 20 — Paris, France, at Accor Arena
Nov. 23 — Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 25 — Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 28 — Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Nov. 29 — Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 1 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
Dec. 2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
Dec. 5 — London, England, at The O2
Dec. 6 — London, England, at The O2
North American Leg
Dec. 13 — Brooklyn at Barclays Center
Dec. 14 — Brooklyn at Barclays Center
Dec. 16 — Brooklyn at Barclays Center
Dec. 18 — Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Dec. 19 — Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Jan. 8 — Boston at TD Garden
Jan. 9 — Boston at TD Garden
Jan. 11 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 12 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 15 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 18 — Montreal at Bell Centre
Jan. 20 — Montreal at Bell Centre
Jan. 22 — New York City at Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 23 — New York City at Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 25 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 29 — New York City at Madison Square Garden Arena
Feb. 1 — Chicago at United Center
Feb. 2 — Chicago at United Center
Feb. 5 — Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 8 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 13 — Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
Feb. 17 — Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 18 — Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 21 — Vancouver at Rogers Arena
Feb. 24 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
Feb. 27 — San Francisco at Chase Center
Feb. 28 — San Francisco at Chase Center
March 1 — Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
March 2 — Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
March 4 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum
March 5 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum
March 7 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum
March 9 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum
March 11 — Los Angeles at Kia Forum
March 13 — Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena
March 16 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
March 19 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
March 24 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
March 25 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
March 28 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
March 29 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
April 1 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
April 4 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
April 6 — Miami at Kaseya Center
April 7 — Miami at Kaseya Center
April 14 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
April 15 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
April 20 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes
April 21 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes
April 23 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes
April 24 — Mexico City at Palacio De Los Deportes
How to get tickets if moved and scheduled to different venue
The previously mentioned New York and Los Angeles fans will automatically receive refunds for the original MSG, Crypto.com and Kia Forum shows by Aug. 28.
Ticketmaster will then send those fans a special link and code, “based on the quality of their previous seat locations,” to purchase new tickets.
For those who had originally purchased Madison Square Garden tickets, the advance sale for the new Dec. 16 show at Barclays Center begins on Aug. 29 and ends Aug. 31. If remaining tickets are available, they will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 1.
For those who had originally purchased Crypto.com tickets for the Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 shows and Kia Forum tickets for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 shows, the advance sale for the new show dates (March 4, March 5, March 7, March 9, March 11) at Kia Forum starts on Aug. 29 and ends Aug. 31. A second presale opportunity runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.
Remaining tickets will be available on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.