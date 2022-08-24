There was a time when Lourdes "Lola" Leon didn't know what she wanted to do in life. "I can sing," she once told Interview. "I just don't care about it."

Well, that was way back in 2021 and times have changed. Lola Leon, best known as Madonna's eldest child, is 25 and has now released her first song as Lolahol, called "Lock & Key." It's got a real electronica vibe that nod to her superstar musician mom.

And she dropped a video for it Wednesday!

Now, there's a lot going on in this video, which is simultaneously pink and death-themed. There's Leon caressing a guy in a cemetery, an SUV with a coffin perched on top, and she goes for a ride half-in and half-out of a car across a bridge with a driver wearing a skull mask. So we didn't expect that.

We also learn that Leon can totally do the splits on the beach!

That sand is gonna get everywhere, Lourdes. Chemical X Records via YouTube

At one point in the song, she sings, "No sleep, next plane, no sleep, make up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear," which reworks Lady Gaga's classic monologue from a Fuse interview. The words, which crop up about a minute and a half into the video, pair with Leon emerging from a car in a sparkly hoodie and equally sparkly pasties, which also feels like a Gaga reference (from around her "Fame" period).

"I don't have a specific goal," Leon said in that Interview chat. She noted that modeling was a "smart decision," but she's also into dancing, "aesthetics" and possibly acting.

"I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them," she said. "As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home."

A headstone is just the right place for a date in "Lock & Key." Chemical X Records via YouTube

Madonna, naturally, is a proud parent. In 2019 she said her daughter was "insanely talented" during an interview with British Vogue. "I'm green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does — she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department."

Meanwhile, though "Lock & Key" is Leon's solo debut, she did once work with her mom on "Superstar" from Madonna's "MDNA" album in 2012. Will there be more to come from Madonna's firstborn? Stay tuned.

Fans seem to be loving the debut single from Leon.

"Love this ... Fresh, new," one person commented, adding, "I was waiting for this moment and I was not disappointed."

Another person wrote: "LOLA!!! Congrats for your new venture in music. Ambient trancey beat and sultry voice, hope to hear more in the FUTURE....."

"One of the best debuts i’ve ever heard so far," another fan commented. ️‍ "Loving the mystical/ melancholic vibes to the production in combination with her soothing voice!! Can’t stop listening to it lol, thank you for this fantastic new addiction! a masterpiece, music wise & visually!! so excited for more!"