Madonna dances in video and calls herself ‘the Luckiest Star,’ 1 month after hospitalization

Madonna is commemorating a special anniversary by moving and grooving.

On July 27, the "Material Girl" called herself the “Luckiest Star” for having the ability to dance and celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album, “Madonna.”

The pop star posted an Instagram video of herself dressed in baggy black cargo pants and a black top and rocking metallic gold sunglasses, dancing in what appears to be her bathroom. Her song “Lucky Star” is on in the background as she winks at the camera and blows a kiss.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” Madonna, 64, began the caption. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends!”

“You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album,” she added.

The self-titled album was released on July 27, 1983, and featured the singles “Everybody,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Play chart, “Burning Up,” “Holiday,” “Borderline” and “Lucky Star.”

While the album debuted at No. 190 on the Billboard 200 chart, the following year it would reach the No. 8 position, cementing Madonna as a star on the rise. She would follow up the album with 1984’s “Like a Virgin.”

Madonna’s comment about being able to move her body comes a month after she was hospitalized and spent several days in the ICU after contracting a “serious bacterial infection.”

The singer's manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram that Madonna developed the infection on June 24 that led to her hospitalization. While a “full recovery” was expected, she would have to postpone her tour.

On July 10, Madonna broke her silence, thanking people for their well wishes and sharing a health update with her fans.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

At the time, she wrote that she would be focusing on her health “and getting stronger.”