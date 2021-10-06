‘I’m not OK’: Wolfgang Van Halen pays tribute on anniversary of father Eddie’s death

Wolfgang Van Halen is honoring the one-year anniversary of the death of his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

In an emotional tribute he posted Wednesday on Instagram, the younger Van Halen, 30, opened up about the grief he's struggled with since his dad died of cancer on Oct. 6, 2020, at age 65.

"One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote alongside a photo of him playing a bass guitar as his proud father pats his head affectionately.

Eddie Van Halen and son Wolfgang performing together in 2015 Michele Sandberg / Corbis via Getty Images

"I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts," he continued.

"I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f------ hard. I hope you’re still proud," he added.

He concluded his post by telling the iconic guitarist, "I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."

Van Halen's mom, actor Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007, shared a photo of his tribute in her Instagram stories.

Wolfgang Van Halen, who took over bass duties for his father’s iconic rock band Van Halen in 2006 when he was just a teen, has been candid about struggling with the loss of his father.

In August, he opened up about missing his dad in a mournful Instagram post where he revealed that he'd been having dreams "where Pop and I are just doing normal things."

Once he becomes aware that he's dreaming, he said, he wants to "stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up."

"I can’t believe he’s not here anymore," he added.

In June, the musician told People that he'd stopped working on his debut album, "Mammoth WVH," to help care for his ailing dad. "That stuff can wait. I put everything on hold with my album to spend every waking second with my dad," he said.

He also said he intended to carry on his father's musical legacy.

"I’m an extension of him and I’m just happy to be here to spread the good word of who he was and how he should be remembered," he told People. "I think he is like a Mozart of our generation. I think as far removed as we are from Mozart, and we still talk about him and know who he is, that’s what he’s going to be."