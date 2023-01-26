Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch are “all good,” despite concerns from some of their fans.

Music lovers weren’t so sure what was going on between the pair of country crooners after Bryan’s barb-filled introduction of Lynch at his Crash My Playa festival in Cancun, Mexico. The festival took place from Jan.19-22.

“No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed — no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman,” the “American Idol” judge said of the “Thinking ‘Bout You” singer at the time.

But now, after that introduction has been dragged as “uncalled for” on social media, Bryan has issued an explanation — and an apology.

“Just saw where people are starting to chat about my introduction of Dustin Lynch,” Bryan said in a video clip he shared to his Instagram stories Jan. 25. “Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet. No one respects him more than I do.”

He added his introduction of Lynch was “complete sarcasm.”

Now he realizes that what he saw as a bit of funny ribbing toward a friend, others saw as an example of an offensive attack.

“Those words that I used were so absurd,” Bryan said of the moment. “I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously some people didn’t. I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good, and I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm.”

He noted that sarcasm has “been going on like that” for years at the annual sun-and-fun musical event. And to further prove there's no bad blood between him and his pal, he added, “Go download Dustin’s new single (‘Stars Like Confetti’). Love y’all.”

dustinlynchmusic / Instagram

As for Lynch, he shared Bryan's video on his on Instagram story, and added a message of his own to the post.

“Thx for the call, love ya bro ❤️,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “All good. We had a lot of fun down there again with the pirates.”

Other musical acts that performed at the 2023 event, without any introductory controversies, include Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde and Lionel Richie.