The entertainment world is mourning a country music legend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, singer-songwriter and “Honky Tonk Girl” Loretta Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of more than 60 years of music and pop culture memories.

After the news broke, those the singer inspired, whether they worked with her or loved her from afar, responded with statements of their own or simply took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved “Coal Miner’s Daughter."

In a statement to given to TODAY, fellow country music star Reba McEntire celebrated both Lynn and her own mother, Jacqueline MeEntire, who died just two years ago.

“Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest," the "Fancy" singer said. "They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. Now they’re both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven."

McEntire added, "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

And Lynn’s longtime pal and peer Dolly Parton took to Instagram with tender words of her own.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Parton wrote. “We’ve all been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

Travis Tritt tweeted a memorial message of his own.

"So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦@LorettaLynn," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself performing with her. "She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore."

Lynn's rare qualities were also remembered by LeAnn Rimes.

"oh, sweet loretta lynn…" Rimes began. "what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends."

And Stella Parton, sister of Dolly, marked the sad occasion by writing, "My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel."

Charlie Daniels Jr., son of the country star he shares his name with, and the late singer’s widow, Hazel, recalled how Lynn responded to the death of the senior Daniels in their tweet.

"Mom and I are saddened to hear about the loss of a true legend, @LorettaLynn," they wrote. "When dad passed, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner’s daughter. Rest in peace."

George Strait joined in the honors, writing, "We're sure going to miss Loretta Lynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road."

Singer-songwriter Carole King wrote on Twitter that Lynn was "an inspiration."

And k.d. lang, who recorded with Lynn on her 1988 “Honky Tonk Angels’ Medley,” tweeted, "Swift rebirth my friend," along side a prayer hands emoji and a heart.

As for Kacey Musgraves, who once called Lynn one of her two biggest influences (alongside Dolly Parton), she kept her tribute brief, sharing only a broken heart emoji and Lynn's first name.

"Watch What Happens Live's" Andy Cohen fondly recalled having Lynn on his show in 2016.

"RIP #LorettaLynn — the Queen of Country," the host tweeted. "Was a total honor having her on #WWHL years ago. What an icon and lovely person."

And actor and singer Tom Wopat shared a message extending his condolences to Lynn's loved ones, adding, "She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed."