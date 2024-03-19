The lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has been announced — what to know

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Blink-182, SZA and the Killers will headline Lollapalooza this summer in Chicago.

The annual festival's organizers announced the event's full star-studded lineup on March 19.

The four-day festival takes place Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park and will also feature headlining sets by Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, Future X Metro Boomin and Skrillex. More than 150 other acts will also perform across eight stages during the festival.

Here's what we know about Lollapalooza 2024.

Who is performing at Lollapalooza 2024?

The 2024 Lollapalooza headliners are Blink-182, SZA, the Killers, Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

Other big names on the roster include "Mean Girls" star Reneé Rapp, Kesha, the Deftones, Tate McRae, Cults and Brandi Cyrus.

The festival's lineup features more than 170 acts from around the world performing across eight stages.

When and where will the festival happen?

Lollapalooza 2024 will take place Aug. 1-4 in Chicago's Grant Park.

How can I get Lollapalooza tickets?

Tickets for the entire four-day festival will be available at a discount during a presale from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET on March 21 at lollapalooza.com/tickets.

Quantities are limited, so festival organizers suggest signing up for a presale code to get first access at the lowest possible price for all four ticket tiers: general admission, general admission+, VIP and platinum.

Ticket prices will increase after 1 p.m. when the public sale begins.

Single-day tickets will be available at a later date. Fans can sign up for an SMS list to learn when that option will be available to purchase.