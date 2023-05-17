Lizzo says she's 'not trying to escape fatness' in inspiring message

Lizzo is not interested in becoming or appearing to be thin.

On May 15, the "About Damn Time" singer responded back to a video that TikTok creator @tiffriahgrande made of herself saying she wasn't looking to "escape fatness" by working out. Instead, she just wants to be healthy.

"Heavy on the not trying to escape fatness," Lizzo said in her response video. "Heavy f------ on it.

"I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin," she added. "I'm not trying to be thin. I don't ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life. Yes, I'm used to fluctuating."

"However, the goal is always here," she said while pointing to her head.

The "Truth Hurts" singer said that working out has helped "shift my mind, not my body."

"My body is going to change. Everyone's bodies change. That's life. That's what the human existence is, human experience is," she said.

"Everything I eat, everything I do, every time I move my body, it’s all for this," Lizzo added while pointing at her head. "If this ain’t happy, none of this is happy.”

In the comments, fans said they agreed with Lizzo's message.

“This! 🙌🏼 I don’t workout to get thin. I workout to move my body, give me energy, boost my mood,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I’m not exaggerating when I say that you are one of the most positive influences we have on our society today. You are ALWAYS lifting us up. Thank u.”

A third added, “🥰WE SEE EACH OTHA! I LOVE YOU!!!”

The "Juice" singer has spoken out about comments toward other people's physical appearance in the past.

In January 2023, Lizzo shared a TikTok addressing people who project unrealistic body standards on social media.

“I have seen comments go from ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big’ or ‘You need to lose weight, but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little you need to get an a-- or t------ or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ Are we okay?” the singer asked in her video.

“Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” she continued “Artists are here to make art, and this body is art, and I’m gonna do whatever I want with this body.”