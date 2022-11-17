Lizzo sends fan her AMAs dress to wear at event: ‘It’s easy to be kind’

Lizzo has made one fan's dream come true in a big way!

Before the big reveal!

This week, Atlanta-based author and poet Aurielle Marie posted a TikTok of herself opening up a sweet surprise that Lizzo sent her, which turned out to be the singer's glamorous 2019 American Music Awards dress.

"Shut up," Marie says in her video while posing in the gown before she begins to cry.

So chic! auriellebewritin via TikTok

"Not me in Lizzo's dress!" she yells.

In the caption, Marie addressed the singer and said, "I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A b---- is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN! @Out Magazine here i come!"

In October, Marie made a TikTok asking Lizzo if she could borrow the "Truth Hurts" singer's 2022 Emmys dress for Out magazine’s upcoming Out100 gala. The author is being honored as one of Out100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars of the year and needed something epic to wear to the New York City event.

"I can't find anything, anywhere that is big b---- and red carpet ready. And I need to show out," she says in the clip. “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b---- in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it."

"But I can't lie, the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there," Marie adds.

After hearing her plea, Lizzo made a TikTok of her own and said that although she wanted to help Marie out, she couldn't give the writer her Emmys dress to wear because she "completed destroyed" it on the night of the award show.

Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I ripped it literally during my speech,” Lizzo says.

“My AMAs dress was very similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, I got it cleaned and shipped it out,” Lizzo continues in another TikTok video.

After Lizzo saw the video of Marie trying on the dress, she responded on Twitter and said that it was her “absolute pleasure” to send Marie the dress.

“It’s easy to be kind,” Lizzo wrote.

“You look beautiful!” she added.