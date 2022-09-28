Lizzo just made history.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Lizzo surprised fans at her Washington, D.C. concert when she played a 200-year-old crystal flute. The historic instrument was gifted to President James Madison by Claude Laurent, a Parisian watchmaker and mechanic, in the early 1800s per the Library of Congress.

On Instagram, Lizzo shared a video of herself playing two notes on the flute and said that she was the "first and only person" to play the instrument.

"AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT🎶," she wrote in part.

In the video, a representative from the Library of Congress came onstage to hand Lizzo the historic flute.

"B---- I'm scared," she said while carefully placing her hands on the keys.

After Lizzo asked the audience to be patient with her because it's like "playing out of a wine glass," she then brought the flute up to her lips to play its first-ever sound.

The "About Damn Time" singer stuck out her tongue in excitement and then played another note while twerking on stage.

"We just made history tonight," she said after handing the flute back to the representative.

"History is freaking cool," Lizzo added.

A few days before Lizzo was set to perform on stage, she was invited to the Library of Congress to tour its "largest flute collection in the world," including Madison's 1813 crystal flute.

"@lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week," wrote Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress on Twitter. "Like your song they are “Good as hell.”

Lizzo replied, "IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!"

Once she arrived, a library patron took a picture of Lizzo and said that she "personally asked if it was OK" to break the Library's quiet rule to play the flute.

"(I said yes)," they wrote on Twitter.

The Library of Congress also shared a photo of Lizzo hanging up by a door with the words "flute guest" written over it on tape.

And once her concert performance was over, they posted a photo of the flute back at the library in its case.

"We just did a DNA test. Turns out: It’s 100% that [crystal] flute @lizzo played at her D.C. stop on the #SpecialTour tonight," they joked. "It’s safe & sound back at the Library now. Thank you @CapitolPolice for escorting it."