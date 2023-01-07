Lizzo challenges body-shaming comments on her social media: ‘Are we okay?’

Lizzo is addressing the unrealistic beauty and body standards found on social media.

In a TikTok video shared on Friday, Jan. 6, Lizzo slammed the individuals on social media who comment on other people’s bodies.

"The discourse around bodies is officially tired," she said. "I have seen comments go from ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big' or 'You need to lose weight, but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little you need to get an a-- or t------ or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ Are we okay?”

Lizzo, 34, continued, posing the question, “Do you see the delusion?”

“Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” she said. “Artists are here to make art, and this body is art, and I’m gonna do whatever I want with this body.”

To conclude her video, the "About Damn Time" singer addressed the social media users who leave negative comments once more, adding, “I wish that comments costed y’all money, so we can see how much time we are f------ wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s--- back there please?”

Throughout her career, Lizzo has taken the opportunity to address body-shamers on the internet and call out “fatphobic” and “racist” critics.

In August 2022, Lizzo even took a moment during her acceptance speech at the 2022 VMAs to seemingly address derogatory comments made by a comedian about her weight.

“Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country," she said in her speech after taking home the award in the Video for Good category. "So remember when you’re voting for your favorite artists — vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us."

After thanking her fans for their love and support, she switched gears to address the comedian's negative comments, adding, “And now, to the b------ that got something to say about me in the press…You know what I’m not going to say nothing.”

“They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you say something?? Why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’” she continued. “Because, b----, I’m winning.”