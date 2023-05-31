Lizzo responds to tweets about her body: ‘It’s really starting to make me hate the world’

Swarmed by another toxic wave of body-shaming comments, Lizzo says that she’s “tired of explaining myself all the time.”

On May 31, the 35-year-old singer dressed down Twitter users who openly criticized a video of her as she performed on stage.

The singer turned her account on the platform to private on May 25 after experiencing what she described as an “influx of disrespect.” As a result, her posts referred to in this story are not public to all.

The “2 Be Loved” singer’s latest response to criticisms about her body included a screenshot of a tweet by author Laya Heilpern on the platform.

“How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?!” the tweet reads. “I wonder what she must be eating.”

Lizzo replied to the post and the comments it spurred by expressing her frustration over the body shaming that is consistently slung her way on social media.

“I JUST logged on,” Lizzo tweeted in part. “This is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis.”

According to Lizzo, Heilpern's tweet appeared on the singer's timeline unprompted and without her searching for her name.

“I literally NEVER search my name this stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP it’s wild,” she remarked. “I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s–t comes in every day…”

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she continued. “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time, and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t.”

Lizzo expressed that she often feels compelled to leave the music industry altogether due to online abuse.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…” she wrote, adding later that “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????”

Lizzo's fans and listeners have long praised the singer for her messages of self-love and body positivity, and for inspiring a sense of appreciation and acceptance for different sizes.

“I’m not trying to BE fat I’m not trying to BE smaller,” she wrote in her May 31 tweets. “I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out.”

The comment is similar to ones the Grammy winner made earlier this month. On May 15, Lizzo echoed sentiments shared by a user on TikTok that she did not want to “escape fatness.”

“I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin,” she said in a video response to the TikToker. “I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller, depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life? Yes, I’m used to fluctuating.”