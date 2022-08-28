Lizzo defended by fans after comedian's ‘fatphobic’ attack on her goes viral

Lizzo fans are showing their loyalty on social media to the three-time Grammy Award-winner, quipping back at a comedian who made degrading remarks about her weight this week.

When asked about Lizzo's music and songwriting in a video interview, Aries Spears said that he "can't get over that she looks like the s--- emoji."

"She's got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off," he said. Spears continued, saying he's not the most "in shape," but is handsome enough to attract women.

"But a woman that's built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble," he added.

Lizzo and Aries Spears. Nathan Congleton/John Lamparski / NBC/Getty

Spears told the interviewer that he has an issue with "women's hypocrisy," explaining that women need to be "more real" with one another, like telling a friend to "put the éclair down. It's treadmill time."

A clip of the interview was shared on Twitter, amassing more than 3 million views in just two days.

Well, Lizzo-lovers were having none of it, with several coming directly for the comedian and the insensitive nature of his remarks.

"Aries Spears is a fragile child who is throwing a tantrum because Lizzo is living in her authentic truth and his ugly rant is a failed disguise for the hurt he feels for the lack of support in his career as a fat Black entertainer," @tenilleclarke1 wrote in a tweet. "THIS is what you call projectionism. Really sad."

Another user, @chefmade_92, wrote, "I’m appalled by the lack of self awareness. He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance, and play an instrument at the same time."

"The sad thing about the whole Lizzo/Aries Spears situation is that the last person she should be getting hate from is a fat black man. Not only it’s internalized fatphobia, but misogynoir as well," wrote @metsin6.

"The real question is why are folks even interviewing Aries Spears in the two thousand twenty second year of our lord?" @Still_Birdy wrote.

"It’s not even that Aries Spears being overweight and hideous makes him ineligible to speak on Lizzo. Nobody should be speaking on her body, idc how they look," @OkSoMik wrote.

In a video from @msolurin, a user named Olayemi Olurin said she doesn't know what kind of body dysmorphia Spears could have to make those comments. "It's giving hater. It's giving jealous."

"I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing," she captioned the video.

Olurin added that she's watched Spears' comedy for years and never thought that he can't perform due to his weight, saying the same outlook should be given to Lizzo.

While Lizzo has yet to publicly respond to Spears' viral attacks, the comedian responded to social media users dragging his appearance while defending the "About Damn Time" singer.

"A lot of you women are funny with the critiques. I'm not funny. I'm fat. I'm not attractive. No woman wants me," he said in a video shared to his Instagram page. "They always try to hurt you with what works for you the most. That's what they try to hurt you with."

"You deal in emotion and anger," he later added. "Come up with something that's not subjective, me being unfunny, unattractive, that's not a fact. That's subjective. Stop leading with emotion and anger and come with facts."

This isn't the first time a celebrity has singled out Lizzo and her body during an interview. In 2020, when Jillian Michaels was asked about Lizzo’s brand of body acceptance, the former "Biggest Loser" trainer bristled.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes?” Michaels said. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘I’m so glad that she’s overweight!’ Why do we even care? Why is it my job to even care about her weight?”

After Michaels was criticized for her choice of words, she doubled down on her comments and issued a statement on Instagram advising her followers to “prioritize their health.”

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few.”

In April, Lizzo launched a shapewear line called YITTY, telling TODAY that she wanted to "liberate people" from being uncomfortable and ashamed of their bodies.

"I don't think a 12 or 13-year-old girl should have to change her body," Lizzo said. "I should be going to school, having fun."

YITTY's shapewear runs from size 6X to XS, as the star's brand promotes the idea of clothing for "every single body." Shoppers can purchase bodysuits, undergarments, leggings, sweatshirts and shapewear sets, among other items.

The superstar's success has continued this year, as she was nominated for six Emmy Awards, telling TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she "already feels like a winner."

After performing on the plaza in July, Lizzo told Savannah and Hoda, "It feels like Christmas and my birthday."