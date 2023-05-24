Live updates: Tina Turner dies at 83

The 3 words Tina Turner used to describe her life Two years before her death, Turner spoke to TODAY.com for an interview timed to her documentary, "Tina." When asked to summarize her life in three words, she responded via email: "Hope. Resilience. Victory." She also remarked on some of the happiest moments of her life: "The birth of my beautiful baby boys, Craig and Ronnie, and marrying my partner and soul mate, Erwin Bach." "As for my music, achieving No. 1 with my song “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and receiving multiple Grammy Awards were thrilling moments, and performing for my fans always felt so great, like I was flying. One of my early career goals was to become the first Black woman to fill stadiums around the world. At the time, it seemed impossible. But I never gave up, and I’m so happy I made that dream come true," she continued. Share this -





Link copied

Flowers to be placed on Turner's Walk of Fame star Flowers will be placed on Turner's star today at 2 pm PT, per a Walk of Fame spokesperson. Turner’s star is located 1750 N. Vine Street in front of the historic Capitol Records building, and was placed there in 1986. Share this -





Link copied

Angela Bassett, who played Turner in a biopic, shares Turner's final words for her Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the biopic of her life, "What's Love Got to Do with It," paid tribute to the "Queen." “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like," she said. Bassett also shared Turner's final words with her. "Her final words to me — for me — were, 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be 'simply the best.' Angels, sing thee to thy rest … Queen.”

Share this -





Link copied

'A farm girl who stood in the fields dreaming': What Tina Turner had to say about her journey Turner was as well known for her characteristic voice and performances as she was for her insights about her life — how she got to where she did, and what she overcame to get there. Turner was in a physically and emotionally abusive relationship with Ike Turner, which she detailed in her 1987 memoir, "I, Tina." Following her comeback with the album "Private Dancer," Turner reflected on her journey from Tennessee to stardom in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1986. She said she admired first ladies growing up — but was worlds away from them. You sing with those emotions because you’ve had pain in your heart.” Tina Turner “My taste was high,” she said. “So when it came to role models, I looked at presidents’ wives. Of course, you’re talking about a farm girl who stood in the fields, dreaming, years ago, wishing she was that kind of person. But if I had been that kind of person, do you think I could sing with the emotions I do? You sing with those emotions because you’ve had pain in your heart.” Share this -





Link copied

Bryan Adams remembers meeting Tina Turner Singer Bryan Adams remembered his own brush with the legend in a Twitter tribute. "My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all," Adams wrote. Share this -





Link copied

Inside her 38-year-long relationship with Erwin Bach Turner met Erwin Bach, a German music executive, at an airport in 1985. Bach, then 30, was assigned to pick up Turner, 47, from the airport. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah’s Next Chapter," Turner described the moment as “love at first sight.” “He had the prettiest face. You could not miss it. It was like saying, ‘Where did he come from?’ He was really that good looking. My heart went bu-bum. It means that a soul has met. My hands were shaking," she told Winfrey. Bach visited Turner in the U.S. and they became a couple. In 1995, When she was 57, Turner moved to Switzerland and formally relinquished her U.S. citizenship in 2013. The couple got married that same year, 27 years after meeting. “There comes a time in life where you must put things in place,” Turner told Winfrey months after the ceremony. In the 2021 documentary about her life, Bach described their connection. “It’s love. It’s something we both have for each other. I always refer to it as an electrical charge. I still have it. Even though when I left her two hours ago, I still have that feeling. It’s in my heart. I feel very warm about this.”

Share this -





Link copied

George Takei shares tribute: 'A true legend has passed' George Takei wrote a Twitter tribute weaving in many references to Turner's music. "A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens," he wrote. Share this -





Link copied

White House press secretary reacts When asked about Turner's death by NBC's Peter Alexander during a press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre responded with emotion. "Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon who had many stages and many amazing moments in her career. Very sad to hear the news. I was a huge fan of Tina Turner. As you can see from my reaction, that is the first I’m hearing of it. And it is a massive loss, massive loss to the communities that that loved her and certainly to the music industry, and her music will live will continue to live on very sad. Our hearts go out to her family and her friends on on her on their loss," she said, per NBC News. Share this -





Link copied

She described her 2021 documentary as her 'goodbye' At 82, Turner opened up about her life in an extensive documentary which premiered on HBO in 2021. In the documentary, Turner's husband Erwin Bach said it was her way of saying goodbye, along with her biographical musical. “She said I’m going to America, I’m going to say goodbye to my American fans, and I’m going to wrap it up. I think this documentary and this play — this is it. This is a closure,” he said. Share this -





Link copied