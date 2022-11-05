Lindsay Lohan just released a 'Jingle Bell Rock' cover in a full circle 'Mean Girls' moment

Lindsay Lohan just dropped a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" and it's a full circle "Mean Girls" moment.

The song, released on Nov. 4, also came with a fun music video on Netflix's Twitter account, with video from her upcoming film "Falling for Christmas."

In case your memory fails you, the song is a nod to the absolutely iconic 2004 scene in "Mean Girls" when Lohan and her costars — Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert — put on a sexy talent show performance to the classic tune.

The talent show scene in 2004's "Mean Girls." Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Lohan's character Cady saves the day when the boombox breaks and she leads the audience in a cheerful Christmas-themed singalong.

On Nov. 4, Lohan released a new version of the song, complete with a rap verse performed by Ali Tomineek. The song will be featured in her upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com she is starring in, "Falling for Christmas." It's slated to be released on Nov. 10.

Lohan as Sierra, presumably before her character's brain injury in the film. Scott Everett White / Netflix

The movie tells the story of a spoiled hotel heiress (played by Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident, ends up with amnesia and "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" in the days before Christmas, according to Netflix.

The lodge owner is played by "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet.

Overstreet as Jake and Lohan as Sierra in "Falling For Christmas." Scott Everett White / Netflix

"Falling for Christmas" is the first time Lohan has appeared in a Netflix original. It's part of her creative partnership deal with Netflix, which also will feature the actor in a future rom-com titled "Irish Wish."

“Christmas is a time when family comes together,” Lohan told Netflix-run outlet Tudum in a story published in October. “It’s just such a loving holiday.”

She said she was excited for the chance to return to the genre that launched her career.

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she told Tudum.