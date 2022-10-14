Lin-Manuel Miranda shares why it took 3 years to translate ‘Hamilton’ into German

“Hamilton” is expanding its global impact.

A translated version of the hit show premiered earlier this month in Germany, putting a whole new spin on the production that took the United States by storm.

“It was my first time seeing ‘Hamilton’ and not knowing the words,” creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda told the 3rd hour of TODAY on Oct. 14.

“I mean, you’ve all had that experience, but it’s entirely in German. We worked on the translation for about three years.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda made "Hamilton" a smash in America. Now, the show is getting life in German. Theo Wargo / WireImage

Since the show, which runs in other English-speaking countries, is in an entirely different language, it’s fair to wonder if the words still rhyme.

“Yes. That was something that was really important to me,” Miranda said. “I was like, ‘Hey, guys, I don’t speak German, so my ear’s only going to know if it rhymes or if it doesn’t.’ And they did an incredible job.”

Manuel, an Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner who's bringing his improv show "Freestyle Love Supreme" to Las Vegas, says hearing "Hamilton" in a language other than English makes it possible to appreciate different aspects of the show.

“An interesting thing happens, which is when you can’t understand a language, you start to focus on other aspects of the show,” he said. “And so, I was just sort of in awe of my incredible collaborators, our choreographer and our lighting designer … and just their incredible work and then also feeling the audience around me, crying in the same places, laughing in the same places.”

Miranda has nothing but love for the reimagined show.

“I’m going to feel the internal rhyme, or lack of internal rhyme, of which there is a lot in this show, and so it’s important to me whenever that can be maintained without losing comprehensibility,” he told The New York Times in September.

“That’s part of what makes hip-hop so much fun, are the internal assonances of it, and they did an incredible job of maintaining that.”

