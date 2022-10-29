Lin-Manuel Miranda finally lent his own voice to the hit songs of "Encanto."

On the Saturday, Oct. 29, episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Miranda showcased his singing skills when he sang a medley of "Encanto" songs, including "Dos Oruguitas," "Surface Pressure," “The Family Madrigal" and "We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

But before he took the mic, Fallon explained just how popular the "Encanto" soundtrack, which Miranda wrote himself, has become. The soundtrack sold over 1 million copies and has "topped the Billboard 200 chart for nine weeks," Fallon said.

Fallon also said that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno" has become the biggest Disney song of all time since it's the "longest-reigning chart-topper for Disney in Billboard history." That prize had previously been held by "Let It Go" from "Frozen."

Impressed by the results of the 2021 movie, Miranda agreed to dress up in a caterpillar costume with Fallon to sing “Dos Oruguitas” from "Encanto."

After that, they shed their caterpillar costumes and then moved on to "Surface Pressure." But for this one, they wore fake muscles on their arms and carried rock props on their shoulders.

"I’m the strong one, I’m not nervous / I’m as tough as the crust of the Earth is," Miranda sang while skipping a couple of lyrics before Fallon joined him for the song's chorus.

"I don’t ask how hard the work is / Got a rough indestructible surface / Diamonds and platinum, I find ‘em, I flatten ‘em / I take what I’m handed, I break what’s demanded, but / Under the surface," they both sang.

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda sing "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." NBC

At the end of the tune, they changed costumes once again and each wore a pair of green glasses while playing toy accordions. This time, they sang, “The Family Madrigal," before they donned a pair of ponchos and revealed a dance troupe behind them for "We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

In the middle of the song, Fallon adorably held Miranda's ears and said all these songs were written by him, which made the studio audience give a big round of applause.