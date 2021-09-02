Lil Nas X has pregnancy shoot for upcoming album — see pic

Lil Nas X feels like a proud parent now that his debut album, "Montero," is about to be released.

The "Old Town Road" rapper, 22, shared a series of campy photos showing him with a prosthetic pregnancy bump Thursday on Instagram.

"SURPRISE! I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021," he gushed in the caption of his post.

Lil Nas X shared several images showing him with a prosthetic pregnancy bump on Instagram. lilnasx / TikTok

He added more pics, and a video of himself coyly caressing his faux bump, in his Instagram stories.

The musician, born Montero Lamar Hill, told People he was inspired to do the outrageous photo shoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime."

"I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

Joke or not, Lil Nas X, who came out publicly as gay in the summer of 2019, loved the idea of posing as a pregnant person.

"I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,'" he said. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing."

In one cheeky pic from the shoot, the musician appears in a sheer white robe with a wreath of white roses in his hair. In one hand, he holds a bouquet of roses, as the other hand holds his baby bump.

In another pic, he poses with a fur blanket covering him just below the bump.

As for the baby's parents, Lil Nas X told People, "I guess I am the father as well as the mother."

"But I guess the producers who worked on ('Montero') are like the dads too," he said, adding, "Or maybe uncles."

It's hardly the first time Lil Nas X has drawn attention with his edgy aesthetics. The rapper's pregnancy photo shoot comes just five months after he created an uproar with the video for his single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

The video, which now has more than 338 million views on YouTube, shows the rapper costumed as various biblical characters while also delivering plenty of sexual undertones.

The same month, the musician caused a backlash when he partnered with the product company MSCHF to create a limited-edition line of modified Nike sneakers called "Satan Shoes." The black and red sneakers, which retailed at $1,018, featured a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of human blood. Nike filed a lawsuit over the sneakers, later reaching a settlement with MSCHF.