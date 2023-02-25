Lewis Capaldi's fans help finish his song as he experiences Tourette symptoms mid-show

Lewis Capaldi's fans have got his back.

Capaldi's fans came through for the "Before You Go" singer at a concert he had in Germany earlier this week where he seemed to be struggling with his Tourette syndrome.

According to the CDC, Tourette syndrome is a "condition of the nervous system that causes people to have tics. Tics can either be sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly.

In a video that a fan posted on TikTok, you can see Capaldi singing his No. 1 hit “Someone You Loved” and taking breaks in between the songs to deal with a few tics he seemed to be experiencing.

By the time he got into the chorus, Capaldi turned away from the mic for a period of time, and that's when his fans in the crowd picked up where he left off.

In the clip, posted by @Katharina.shry, you can hear the crowd singing “Now the day bleeds / Into nightfall/ And you’re not here / To get me through it all/ I let my guard down / And then you pulled the rug/ I was getting kind of used to being someone you loved."

@Katharina.shry captioned the clip, "We support you!! @LewisCapaldi."

Capaldi also has a lot of love for his fans. On Friday, Feb. 24, he posted a TikTok video from a separate concert he had in Antwerp, Belgium, where a huge crowd of 18,000 people sang “Someone You Loved” in unison.

And at the end of the tune, the crowd gave him a big round of applause.

Over the clip, Capaldi wrote, "18,000 of us in Antwerp last night, my biggest ever indoor show. Completely insane, incredibly special. Thank you so much for making this happen ❤️."

In September 2022, Capaldi opened up about having Tourette syndrome in an interview he had with Lorraine Kelly on STV News. The "Forget Me" singer explained that he got diagnosed with the disorder earlier that year.

Capaldi said that it "made a lot of sense" when he was told he had Tourette's because he always knew that he was "quite a jittery individual."

"A lot of people think I'm on drugs a lot of time when they meet me," he explained.

"I kind of raise my eyebrows quite a lot and I do this, kind of, shoulder thing," he added. "I take these deep breaths every now and then."

In order to deal with the symptoms of his diagnosis, Capaldi explained that he got botox on his shoulder to stop it from moving.

"That was nice because obviously, I've had loads on my face," he joked.