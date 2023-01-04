Lewis Capaldi hilariously reacts to being mistaken for 'Britain’s Got Talent' star Susan Boyle

Lewis Capaldi is sharing his thoughts on a recent mix up.

The 26-year-old British singer-songwriter shared a TikTok reacting to being mistaken for “Britain’s Got Talent” star and Scottish singer Susan Boyle.

It all began when he posted a New Year’s Eve video of himself watching one of his performances and writing on the clip, “pov: you’re watching yourself sing ur latest single to bring in the new year but it never went viral in tik tok so it’s meaningless.”

One TikTok user, carebaa, left a comment that struck a chord with Capaldi.

“Lewis, my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle,” carebaa commented.

In a follow-up video, Capaldi highlighted carebaa’s comment and posted a video of himself closing his eyes and sighing.

“great start to the new year,” he wrote on the video, while in his caption he added, “i dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s.”

Carebaa replied to Capaldi’s new video, writing, “If it helps, my dad does feel bad.”

Another TikTok user commented, “Susan Boyle is an icon take the compliment,” while one person wrote, “To be fair I’ve never seen Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle in the same room.....”

Yet another person suggested, “duet needed I think.”

Capaldi, meanwhile, is a regular on the social media platform and entertains his followers with his opinions, funny videos and musical talents.

This will be a busy year for the singer, who is set to release his second album, “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent,” on May 19. He’s also embarking on a world tour and shared details in an Instagram post last year.

As for Boyle, the “I Dreamed a Dream” singer has not been very active on social media. However, in November, she announced on her Facebook that she will be performing at Sense Scotland’s Ladies’ Lunch on March 25 in Glasgow.

“Will you join me in supporting this amazing charity?” she added in her announcement.