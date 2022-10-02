Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?

The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Musical guest Lea Michele performs on Friday, September 30, 2022 Todd Owyoung / Todd Owyoung/NBC

But first, Michele sat down for a heart-to-heart with host Jimmy Fallon. After he read back some of the favorable reviews that have been published since she stepped into the role this past September, Michele reflected on her return to Broadway after a decade and a half of being away.

"Oh, my God, that in and of itself is just so unbelievable," she said. "I’d been wanting to come back to Broadway for so many years. I was gone for 15 years. 'Spring Awakening' was the last show that I did. But to be back ... to be back and to be in the show that I’ve loved for so many years. I’m such a fan of this production. Incredible cast, this incredible score."

Fallon mentioned her performances on "Glee" that paved the way for this moment.

"I know, it’s really awesome. It’s so fantastic," she said. "I mean, but, you know, look, I’m 36 now, and the story of “Funny Girl” spans through the course of, you know, many years. You see her love and her loss and her failures and her successes and becoming a mom and a wife. And I feel like at this point, being where I am right now, it’s just perfect. Timing is everything, and I’m so grateful."

Later in the episode, Michele performed "People" — one of the show's most recognizable songs after the original recording featuring Barbra Streisand was released as a single in 1964. It peaked at number five on the Billboard charts, becoming Streisand's first top 40 hit and a staple for her catalogue and live performances throughout her career.

Commenters on YouTube seemed to really love Michele's rendition.

One person wrote: "This song is really difficult to sing, in my opinion, this song is more harder than don’t rain on my parade and my man. Lea really did (and) brilliant job."

Another added, "That’s a lot of vocal control in there! I got happy tears just watching her sing this song. So happy for her!"