Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Lea Michele will be replacing Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway show "Funny Girl."

The show's producers announced on Monday that the former "Glee" star and Emmy nominee would take over the role beginning Sept. 6.

Former "Glee" star Lea Michele, right, will replace Beanie Feldstein, left, as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl." Getty Images

Michele will be joined by four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who will replace Jane Lynch in the role of Fanny Brice's mother.

The casting change-up came just one day after Feldstein announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the Broadway musical on July 31, two months earlier than expected.

Feldstein explained that she opted to leave the show's starring role after producers "decided to take the show in a different direction."

Beanie Feldstein, seen her in her role as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" announced over the weekend that she would be leaving the Broadway musical earlier than expected. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” the 29-year-old actor wrote. “Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.”

Feldstein, who recently got engaged to producer Bonnie Chance Roberts, thanked audience members at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City for "the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew.”

She concluded, “The people I have had the great joy of bringing ‘Funny Girl’ to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st.”

Feldstein and Lynch were expected to leave the show on Sept. 25. The exit date was announced after both actors received mixed reviews for their performances. Neither Feldstein nor Lynch were nominated for Tony awards.

Michele, who gave a rousing performance of one of Brice's signature numbers, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on “Glee," was rumored to be Feldstein's successor in the role. During a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Michele named Brice her dream role. After Feldstein was cast, Michele's name trended on Twitter.

“Fanny Brice” standby Julie Benko is schedule to perform the play's title role from August 2 to Sept. 4 and on Thursdays thereafter beginning Sept. 8.

This marks the first Broadway revival of the musical since it premiered in 1964 with powerhouse singer and actor Barbra Streisand giving a now iconic performance as comedian Fanny Brice.