Lauryn Hill will reunite with Fugees for ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Girl, you know you better watch out! Lauryn Hill is going on tour.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" singer is marking the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album with a 17-stop international tour. The Fugees will co-headline some of the U.S. stops with her.

Hill's debut album won five Grammys in 1999, including album of the year, the first time a hip-hop album won the coveted award, and it garnered 10 nominations.

"'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," the 48-year-old singer said in a release announcing the news.

"I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me," she continued. "I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Here's everything to know about the upcoming tour dates and how to get tickets.

When does Lauryn Hill's tour start?

The tour starts Sept. 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and ends Nov. 9 in Seattle.

How to get tickets to Lauryn Hill's tour

Ticket sales open to the general public Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. pacific standard time. Tickets will go live here.

Tickets open to Citi cardmembers two days before, though, on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and those tickets are live now through Aug. 24.

Who is on tour with Lauryn Hill?

The Fugees and Koffee will perform with Lauryn Hill on her tour.

What has Lauryn Hill said about her tour?

She has posted promos on her social media and talked more about the inspiration behind “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in the press release.

“I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music," Hill said.

"I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places," she said. "I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.”

What are Lauryn Hill's tour dates?

Sept. 8: Minneapolis, Minnesota at Mystic Lake

Sept. 23: New York, New York at Global Citizen Festival

Oct. 1: Gold Coast, Australia at Promiseland Festival

Oct. 3: Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 5: Sydney, Australia at Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 7: Auckland, New Zealand at Eden Festival

Oct. 17: Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 19: Brooklyn, New York at Barclays (with Fugees)

Oct. 21: Washington, DC at Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 23: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 26: Toronto, Ontario at Scotia (with Fugees)

Oct. 28: Chicago, Illinois at United Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 30: Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 2: Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 5: Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum (with Fugees)

Nov. 7: Oakland, California at Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 9: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)