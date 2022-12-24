Lady A’s Charles Kelley opens up about his struggle with addiction in new song ‘As Far As You Could’

Charles Kelley, one third of Lady A, is opening up about his struggle with alcohol addiction in his new solo track.

Kelley released the studio version of his new song “As Far As You Could” on Friday, Dec. 23 after sharing a demo of the tune on Instagram on Nov. 22 before Thanksgiving. At the time, the musician called the song his “goodbye letter to alcohol,” adding, “This song was very therapeutic to write and I hope it can meet someone where they are.”

In a press release on Dec. 23, Kelley reflected on the song’s official release, writing, “For me, the biggest word I’ve been holding onto is gratitude, not pride.”

“I’m grateful. I finally see the light and am connecting with what life is all about,” he added. “Some days are hard, but the good outweighs those bad moments. There’s some beauty in all this and I’ve had time to reflect, time to get healthy, time to write. I’ve probably written 50 songs this fall, and I feel like all of it was leading to this one song.”

The song was co-written with his Lady A bandmate, Dave Haywood, and Jimmy Robbins. The release shared that the song was Kelley’s “turning point” in his recovery and followed the musician along his path to sobriety, including both the highs and lows. Due to the song’s personal nature, rather than being a song for Lady A, Kelley released the song himself with the support of bandmates Hillary Scott and Haywood.

“We were almost afraid that if we put a bunch of vocals on it, that might take away from the pain and the authenticity of that singular vocal,” Kelley said. “Hillary especially felt it was important for me to tell my story, kind of the same way she was able to with ‘Thy Will.’ With their blessing, I’m putting this out, but it will live right alongside everything else we do.”

Kelley addressed the support he received from fans after the release of the song on social media, penning a touching message on Instagram on the evening of Dec. 23.

In the caption, he wrote, “Your response to this song has blown me away. Hearing all your stories has been incredibly healing for me and I can’t thank y’all enough for sharing.”

On Aug. 4, Lady A announced on social media that their Request Line Tour, which was set to run from Aug. 13 through Oct. 29, was going to be postponed until 2023 in order for Kelley to go on “a journey to sobriety.”

“We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the statement on Instagram read in part. “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”

A week after the announcement was made, Kelley addressed the tour postponement on Instagram, sharing a photo with his wife, Cassie McConnell, and their 6-year-old son, Ward. In the caption, he shared his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for him amid his “journey of sobriety.”

“Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted.”

He added, “I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣”