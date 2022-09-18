Lady Gaga shares tearful message apologizing to fans for canceling concert mid-show

Lady Gaga issued an apology to fans on social media after she was canceled the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the middle of her performance.

On Twitter, the venue announced at 12:28 a.m. early Sunday morning that the storm that had hit Miami had passed and the show was set to resume as soon as it could. However, less than an hour later, Hard Rock Stadium tweeted, “Tonight’s Lady Gaga show couldn’t continue after a show pause at 10:50 pm in the interest of fan safety due to inclement weather that included lighting.”

When news broke that the concert would not resume after her performance was paused due to weather, Lady Gaga shared a video on Instagram tearfully addressing fans at the show.

At the beginning of the video, she thanked fans for coming out to her tour, adding, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightening that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

“Look, I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be that hardcore bad b---h, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers,” she said. “So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of ‘Rain On Me’ in the rain, but what’s more worth it to me is life.”

Lady Gaga clutched a bouquet of roses, telling the individual who threw them on stage that she “will cherish them forever.”

“It took so much of my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy and I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show was because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well,” she said, seemingly referring to her struggles with chronic pain and living with PTSD. “I love you and, yes, I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive, so go home and be safe and I’ll see you the next time I’m on the stage."

She concluded her message on a touching note about her most recent album, adding, "And until then, ‘Chromatica’ will never be over, because ‘Chromatica’ is about healing. ‘Chromatica’ is about knowing that you’re enough and I feel like enough tonight, even though I didn’t get to finish, I really feel like enough. So thank you for giving me that, I love you.”

In another post, Lady Gaga posted a selfie on Instagram of her tear-streaked face posing with the bouquet of red roses.

She penned a note to her fans in the caption about the show’s cancellation as well as reflected on her first tour in four years after the tour was initially delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you,” she wrote. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe.”

She went on to thank fans for believing in her, adding, “This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

“I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends,” she wrote, referring to her song "Rain On Me." “Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.”

On Twitter, she shared another sweet sentiment to fans, writing, “I love you little monsters, forever xoxo, Mother Monster #WeLoveYouGaga #ChromaticaBallMiami I’m sorry I used my best judgment, it wasn’t safe.”

Days before the first date of the Chromatica Ball in Düsseldorf, Germany in July 2022, Lady Gaga revealed in an emotional tweet that she thought she’d “never be on stage again.”

“I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare,” she added. “I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON.”

On the night of her first date of the stadium world tour, Lady Gaga posted a video on Instagram where she got candid with fans about feeling nervous about making her return to the stage.

“I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain free than I have in ages,” she said. “And being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show, and really tell a story.”

She continued, adding, “I don’t know that I’ve been as speechless as I am today, knowing what we’re about to do. But if you know people ask me all the time what ‘Chromatica’ was about and in ‘Babylon,’ I say battle for life and when I made ‘Chromatica’ I was really battling from my life.”