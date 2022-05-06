Lady Gaga’s music video for ‘Top Gun’ sequel will take your breath away

If you're feeling the need for speed, Lady Gaga has just what you're looking for: the music video for her newly released power ballad "Hold My Hand," set to be featured in "Top Gun: Maverick"!

The video dropped on Friday (the song was released earlier this week) and features some intense scenes of Gaga performing, aircraft soaring, and Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It's also full of meta references and scenes from the original, which featured the death of a key character.

While Gaga hangs around an aircraft hangar or on a landing strip while pounding away at the piano, sometimes wearing a super cool bomber jacket, Cruise cruises around on his motorcycle, or flashes back to the death of Goose (Anthony Edwards) in the 1986 original.

That makes sense: Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller, plays an important role in the sequel.

Cruise, 59, spoke with E! News' "Daily Pop" about seeing Gaga play in Las Vegas recently and noted that having her song in "Top Gun: Maverick" "opened up doors for this film."

"(The song) matches and brings a level of cinematic emotion to this," he added. "When I heard it, I was like, ‘You’re over there, we’re over here, and somehow, we are telling the same story here,’ and it just works in a way that took those moments and they became more transcendent. So, I just think she’s a force of nature, and I love Gaga.”

There's already talk about how "Hold My Hand" could bring Lady Gaga back to next year's Academy Awards race. She won an Oscar in 2019 for the "A Star Is Born" song "Shallow," written with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Lady Gaga in the "Hold My Hand" video. Lady Gaga / YouTube

And it wouldn't be so unusual for a "Top Gun" film to nab an Oscar for one of its songs: "Take My Breath Away," performed by Berlin on the film's soundtrack, earned an Academy Award for writers Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock in 1987.

Maybe that was partly in mind when the video for "Hold My Hand" came together. After all, the "Take My Breath Away" video also features a platinum blond singer (Terri Nunn) belting out lyrics and emoting near enormous aircraft, cut between shots of Tom Cruise being a flying hero!

"Top Gun: Maverick" is set to premiere in theaters on May 27.