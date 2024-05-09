Lady Gaga's HBO concert special, 'Gaga Chromatica Ball,' is coming: How to watch online

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for her upcoming concert special, "Gaga Chromatica Ball," premiering May 25 on HBO and Max.

A minutelong trailer for the special, released May 8, gives fans a taste of what's to come by showing the 13-time Grammy winner performing live onstage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during her 2022 "Chromatica Ball Tour."

Gaga appears in a blitz of eye-catching costumes while dancing and singing as fiery pyrotechnics explode around her.

“I’ve always just said I was just born this way,” Gaga says at one point.

The “Bad Romance” singer shared two photos of herself in an editing room May 8 on Instagram.

“I spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life. It is my gift to you — directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world,” she wrote in her caption.

Here's everything to know about “Gaga Chromatica Ball.”

What is the ‘Gaga Chromatica Ball’?

The HBO original concert special "Gaga Chromatica Ball" shows Lady Gaga onstage in a "career-defining performance" during her 2022 "Chromatica Ball Tour." A trailer for the special was released May 8.

The concert combines heavily choreographed numbers with more intimate piano ballads, and shows Gaga performing many of her biggest hits, including “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow" and “Rain On Me."

Where was the concert special filmed?

“Gaga Chromatica Ball” was filmed live in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 fans at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium during the "Born This Way" singer's 2022 "Chromatica Ball Tour."

When will 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' air?

“Gaga Chromatica Ball” premieres Saturday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Where will 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' air?

The concert special will air on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.