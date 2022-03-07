Lady Gaga announces rescheduled dates for Chromatica Ball tour

Lady Gaga surprised fans Monday by announcing she is going back on tour later this year.

Like many singers, including Taylor Swift and Elton John, Gaga had to delay her tour for her 2020 studio album “Chromatica” due to COVID-19. Now, the music superstar is ready to perform tracks like “Rain on Me” and “Stupid Love” in person in a few months for the Chromatica Ball summer tour.

She dropped a link for the 15 rescheduled dates on Twitter Monday morning.

The opening night of the Chromatica Ball will be on July 17 in Germany. Gaga will make her way across Europe before hitting North America in August. Her final show will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 10.

Some tickets are on sale now while others in select locations like London and Arnhem will be available on March 11. Fans in San Francisco and more places will also have to wait until March 14 to purchase tickets.

Gaga briefly returned to the stage last year when she reunited with Tony Bennett for their shows at the Radio City Music Hall in August. The “One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” performances were, as the name suggests, their final appearances together.

Bennett and Gaga have collaborated on two albums and released their second, “Love For Sale,” in September.

In between her shows last year and prepping for the upcoming tour, Gaga has had a busy award season. Her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, in “House of Gucci” gained praise from fans and critics. She was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.

Little Monsters are definitely excited to see Gaga sing their favorite “Chromatica” tracks after waiting a couple years.

After her announcement, one tweeted, “lady gaga tours NEVER disappoints… can’t wait for chromatica ball stadium tour.”

Even fellow musician Charli XCX shared her excitement on Twitter, writing, “can i be someones plus 1 to the chromatica ball plzzzz???”

See the list of the Chromatica Ball tour dates for the below.

7/17 —Düsseldorf. DE at Merkur Spiel-Arena

7/21 —Stockholm. SW at Friends Arena

7/24 —Paris, FR at Stade de France

7/26 —Arnhem, NL at GelreDome

7/29 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 —Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

8/08 — Washington, DC at Nationals Park

8/11 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

8/15 — Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

8/19 — Boston, MA at Fenway Park

8/23 — Dallas, TX at Globe Life Field

8/26 — Atlanta, GA at Truist Park

9/8 — San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

9/10 — Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium