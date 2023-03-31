IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a LED mask to a scalp massager, 6 beauty tools for spa-like results at home

Kyra Sedgwick reacts to fans loving viral 'Flowers' cover with husband Kevin Bacon

"It makes people happy," Sedgwick said.

Kyra Sedgwick talks ‘Space Oddity,’ directing husband Kevin Bacon

06:09
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

It took a long time for Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick’s cover of “Flowers” to bloom.

The Hollywood power couple went viral in February for covering Miley Cyrus’ hit song, but Sedgwick said it wasn’t so easy.

“We worked on it. Are you kidding? Hours go into that,” she joked while appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 31.

“But it makes people happy. It’s like a joyful thing, you know?”

Sedgwick said she and Bacon are trying to keep things light.

“We’re making fun of ourselves, which is always important. Just don’t take it all so seriously, if possible,” she said.

Cyrus herself gave the thumbs up to the Bacon-Sedgwick duet.

Image: SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations "Space Oddity" Screening And Q&A
The couple that sings together stays together! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick at a "Space Oddity" screening in 2023.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Love this,” she commented when retweeting video of their performance.

Sedgwick and Bacon collaborate on more than just pop covers, too. The Emmy winner’s directorial debut, “Space Oddity,” comes out March 31 and features her husband in the cast.

Was it hard to get Bacon to sign on for her movie?

“Not that hard,” she said on TODAY. “I waited awhile to ask him and then he was like, ‘What took you so long? Why did you wait such a long time?

The couple has been married for 35 years and both work in the public eye. Sedgwick says it’s important to realize that being married isn’t always a walk in the park, whether you're a celebrity or not.

“Marriage is hard. (They) don’t work, so you’re lucky if you make it work,” she said.

“I know that they say that about Hollywood, but I think it’s really across the board. I just think it’s hard. And I think if you go into it knowing that it’s not all going to be like a fantasy, then you’re better off.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.