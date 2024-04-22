Kid Cudi learns 'valuable lesson' after breaking his foot jumping off Coachella stage

Kid Cudi left the 2024 Coachella festival with the kind of concert memento nobody wants: a broken foot.

The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper, who was a late addition to the Coachella lineup this year, was forced to stop his April 21 performance after he jumped from the stage and landed with his foot slamming onto the ground below.

A viral video of Cudi's accident showed him down on the ground wincing in pain.

“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” Cudi told fans in a message posted to X later in the evening. “Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, followed up the next day by sharing a selfie video on the site. (Warning: The video contains profanity.)

In his video, Cudi pokes fun at himself by explaining that his antics were "what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26."

He adds that he learned a "valuable lesson" from his injury, which was to stop "jumping off stages."

“Apparently I broke something in my heel,” he reveals later in the video.

Cudi says he hopes to be "healed up" in time for his upcoming "Insano: Engage the Rage" world tour, which is scheduled to kick off June 28 in Austin, Texas. "I don't want to let you guys down," he says, adding that he has not canceled any concert dates yet.

"I'm OK," he says, smiling. "A little sore. Yesterday was a lot of pain. But I'm doing better now."

Kid Cudi performing onstage at Coachella on April 21. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

He goes on to say that he is wearing a temporary cast and will soon "go get a real cast."

Toward the end of his video, Cudi closes his eyes and nods. "This is a major setback," he says, before promising to "bounce back."

"I love y’all. All day. Engage the rage. But not at 40," he adds, laughing as he blows viewers a kiss.

Cudi's appearance at Coachella was announced just before the start of the festival's second weekend. He last performed at the California music and arts fest in 2019.

Coachella's headliners this year were Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey. The festival also featured two special reunion performances by No Doubt.

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the festival's attendees.